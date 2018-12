The left is throwing everything they have at YouTube’s most subscribed content creator PewDiePie. Alex Jones calls on listeners and viewers to support Pewds as the censorship wars intensify.

Mirror:

Did you hear about YouTube’s plan to ban PewDiePie and the subscriber war with T-Series? Subscribe link herehttps://t.co/bMavne8020#pewdiepie #pewdiepievstseries pic.twitter.com/kEAe6sYBOM — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) December 18, 2018

Watch – The Deplatforming Of PewDiePie Has Begun, Learn Why:

Mirror: