Did Zuckerberg Just Lie to Congress About Diamond and Silk?

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed the censorship of the pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk was an “enforcement error” during the second day of his testimony before Congress.

“Congressman, in that specific case, our team made an enforcement error and we have already gotten in touch with them to reverse it,” he told Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas).

However, a day before Diamond and Silk publicly stated they hadn’t been contacted by Facebook’s senior management to discuss reversal of the ban:

Let us be clear; @facebook has NOT communicated directly with @DiamondandSilk. We haven't spoken to Mark Zuckerberg or any representative from Facebook. pic.twitter.com/GthvutECRa — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 10, 2018

So was Zuckerberg just caught lying to Congress?

Watch Diamond and Silk respond to Mark Zuckerberg directly on the Alex Jones Show:

