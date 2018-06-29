Dinesh D'Souza Compares Trump to Lincoln in New Movie Trailer

Image Credits: Youtube.

The title is being produced by Gerald Molen, an Oscar-winning producer of ‘Schindler’s List’ and ‘Jurassic Park.’

Weeks after being pardoned by President Donald Trump, Dinesh D’Souza is unveiling the trailer for his latest movie. Quality Flix opens the conservative’s latest documentary film, Death of a Nation, in 1,000 theaters on Aug. 3.

The film likens Abraham Lincoln to Donald Trump — saying that the situations they found themselves in as U.S. presidents are very similar, according to the filmmaker.

Read more


Related Articles

The Ultimate TRUMP Insults & Comebacks Compilation (2018 Edition)

The Ultimate TRUMP Insults & Comebacks Compilation (2018 Edition)

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Mob Of Reporters Angrily Yell At Trump About Maryland Shooting

Video: Mob Of Reporters Angrily Yell At Trump About Maryland Shooting

U.S. News
Comments

Report Throws Water on ‘Blue Wave’

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Blames Trump For Newspaper Shooting That Had Nothing to Do With Him

U.S. News
Comments

Fake News: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Spreads Hoax Stats on U.S. Mass Shootings

U.S. News
Comments

Comments