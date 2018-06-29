Dinesh D'Souza Compares Trump to Lincoln in New Movie Trailer

The title is being produced by Gerald Molen, an Oscar-winning producer of ‘Schindler’s List’ and ‘Jurassic Park.’

Weeks after being pardoned by President Donald Trump, Dinesh D’Souza is unveiling the trailer for his latest movie. Quality Flix opens the conservative’s latest documentary film, Death of a Nation, in 1,000 theaters on Aug. 3.

The film likens Abraham Lincoln to Donald Trump — saying that the situations they found themselves in as U.S. presidents are very similar, according to the filmmaker.

