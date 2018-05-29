Diplomatic Flurry Suggests U.S.-North Korea Summit May Go Ahead

Image Credits: Merlion444 / Wikimedia Commons.

North Korea has dispatched top officials to the United States and Singapore, media reported on Tuesday, the latest indication that an on-again-off-again summit with U.S. President Donald Trump may go ahead.

North Korea’s Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee, was scheduled to fly to the United States on Wednesday after speaking to Chinese officials in Beijing, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said, citing an unidentified source.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s de facto chief of staff, Kim Chang Son, meanwhile, flew to Singapore via Beijing late on Monday, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

Read more


Related Articles

Veterans Optimistic on Trump VA Pick

Veterans Optimistic on Trump VA Pick

Government
Comments
Stormy Daniels' Attorney Under Investigation for Illegal “Pump-And-Dump” Scheme

Stormy Daniels’ Attorney Under Investigation for Illegal “Pump-And-Dump” Scheme

Government
Comments

Trump: Obama Didn’t Act On ‘So-Called’ Meddling Because He Thought Hillary Would Win

Government
Comments

Trump Frees Another American Hostage As Obama Legacy Disintegrates

Government
Comments

Former Obama CIA Director: Trump Trying To ‘Delegitimize’ Mueller Probe

Government
Comments

Comments