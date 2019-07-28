Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats Expected To Resign

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is expected to step down in the coming days, the New York Times reported Sunday.

The Times went on to say that Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) may be tapped by the Trump administration to replace Coats for the cabinet-level position.

Coats never got along with Trump during his two-year tenure, criticizing Trump’s foreign policy approach and defending the reputation of the Deep State.

When rumors surfaced earlier this month that Coats could be replaced, the National Security director released this statement:

“I am focused on doing my job, and it is frustrating to repeatedly be asked to respond to anonymous sources and unsubstantiated, often false rumors that undercut the critical work of the Intelligence Community and its relationship with the President.”

The new comes as President Trump has given Attorney General William Barr the authority to declassify material related to the Russia hoax and turn them over to House Intelligence ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.).

Bob Mueller’s testimony before Congress exposes the Democrats as the true criminals with things to hide.


