Director Todd Phillips Says He Made Joker Because "Woke" Hollywood Killed Comedy

Joker director Todd Phillips says that “woke” Hollywood and Twitter mob outrage culture has killed comedy.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Phillips said he turned to other themes because he found it increasingly difficult to make comedies in a new “woke” Hollywood that scrutinizes every joke through the lens of identity politics.

“Go try to be funny nowadays with this woke culture,” said Phillips. “There were articles written about why comedies don’t work anymore—I’ll tell you why, because all the fucking funny guys are like, ‘Fuck this shit, because I don’t want to offend you.’ It’s hard to argue with 30 million people on Twitter. You just can’t do it, right? So you just go, ‘I’m out.’ I’m out.”

This is reflected in the script of the Joker, the plot of which centers around “an alienated white guy whose failure to be funny drives him into a vengeful rage.”

Indeed, many have expressed concerns that the media’s new found obsession with treating the Joker as a white incel propaganda movie will lead to actual incel violence on the day of its release.

But aside from this, Phillips is right.

Just like numerous other forms of art and entertainment, most comedians have eschewed actually being funny to pursue the amplification of social justice and identity politics narratives in an effort to receive a pat on the head from the new “woke” establishment.

Phillips began trending on Twitter after making the comments to Vanity Fair, prompting the outrage mob to come after him and thereby proving his point.

