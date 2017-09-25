Dirty Jobs’ Mike Rowe Reminds Fans They’re The True Power Behind NFL

Image Credits: Jim Rogash/Getty Images.

Former TV host Mike Rowe delivered a powerful Facebook rant criticizing NFL fans for failing to realize they’re the biggest influence on how the league deals with the recent kneeling controversy.

On Sunday, the former Dirty Jobs host admitted he was “disappointed” in President Trump for presupposing “owners are in charge of the game.”

“They’re not,” Rowe pointed out, adding, “We are.”

“We decide what to watch, and that decision – far more than any other consideration – will determine… what the owners choose to do. And that in turn will affect what the players choose to do.”

Rowe says the league would quickly reform if fans begin voting with their feet and change the channel.

“The fans of professional football are not powerless – they’re just not yet offended enough to turn the channel.”

Read the rest of Rowe’s Facebook post:


Watch: March Against 'White Supremacy' At Berkeley, CA

U.S. News
Person detained near White House had multiple weapons

U.S. News
Sales Of Villanueva's Football Jersey Skyrocket

U.S. News
Chicago Kicks Off Fall With Nearly 40 People Shot Over The Weekend

U.S. News
Anti-Conservative Vandalism Prompts Free Speech Bill At UNT

U.S. News
