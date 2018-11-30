Discovery Jeopardizes East Africa's "cradle of mankind" Title

Archaeologists in Algeria have discovered stone tools and cut animal bones that may be up to 2.4 million years old, bringing into question East Africa’s title as the cradle of humanity, according to research published Thursday in the journal Science.

The artifacts — more ancient than those discovered in the region until now — were found in Setif, some 200 miles (300 kilometers) east of Algiers, by a team of international researchers, including Algerians.

1.9-million- and 2.4-million-year-old (!) artifacts and stone tool–cutmarked bones from Ain Boucherit, Algeria https://t.co/hOOyr3e1hv pic.twitter.com/CQ1dCqcncx — Roberto Sáez (@robertosaezm) November 29, 2018

The tools closely resemble those called Oldowan, found until now mainly in East Africa.

