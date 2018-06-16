Disease X Hits China: New Bird Flu Strain Kills 40% Of Those Who Contract, Could Kill 4 Billion

Alex Jones breaks down reports about a new strain of bird flu that emerged in China, which has the potential to wipe out nearly half of humanity, according to experts.

