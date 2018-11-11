'Disgrace to Democracy': Brian Kemp Pushes Stacey Abrams to Concede

Image Credits: John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images.

ATLANTA — Republican Brian Kemp is pressing Democrat Stacey Abrams to concede Georgia’s tight gubernatorial race as civil rights groups urge her to stay and fight.

Kemp’s campaign issued a statement Saturday that said it was mathematically impossible for Abrams to even force a runoff, much less win outright. It called Abrams‘ refusals to concede “a disgrace to democracy” that “completely ignore the will of the people.”

But members of civil rights groups including the Atlanta-based Southern Christian Leadership Conference and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held a small rally urging Abrams to keep fighting until every vote is counted.

“That is a promise she made,” said Ben Williams, president of the Cobb County branch of the SCLC, founded by the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

