‘Disgusting’ and ‘Corrupt’: President Trump Blasts MSNBC at Ohio Rally

President Donald Trump eviscerated MSNBC at a rally in Lewis Center, Ohio on Saturday evening, branding the far-left news network disgusting and corrupt.

“They had this false report that I was supporting somebody else and they were right,” the president said, referring to Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH), whom Trump urged Ohioans to vote for despite being not the ballot on Tuesday. Instead, President Trump intended to voice his support for Republican State Representative Troy Balderson, who is running against Democrat Danny O’Connor in Ohio’s 12th congressional district.

“They were right and I was supporting somebody else, Steve Stivers, but he’s in a totally different district. Did they apologize,” President Trump asked the cheering audience. “Did you apologize for that mistake?”

Rally-goers responded by loudly chanting “CNN Sucks.”

At a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Thursday, attendees broke into a similar chant as President Trump criticized the “fake news” media for refusing to declare him the winner of the Keystone State on election night. “Whatever happened to the free press? Whatever happened to honest reporting?” he asked supporters. “They don’t report it. They only make up stories.”

