DISGUSTING: Masked Leftists Fling Feces at Pro-Trump Café

Deranged leftists in Los Angeles staged protests outside the grand opening of a coffee shop due to the owner’s support of President Trump.

The kosher Asher Caffe and Lounge, located in the Boyle Heights neighborhood, was targeted by anti-gentrification protests on July 12 after a local activist group put out a Facebook call to action, asserting the shop owner “is an anti-immigrant Trump loving gentryfier.” [sic]

The shop’s owner, businessman Asher Shalom, says he’s unfairly being targeted because many workers at his businesses, over 70 employees, are immigrants.

“So what’s the connection? This is what I don’t understand. I’m confused — the connection between Donald Trump and good coffee,” Shalom said in an interview with CBS Los Angeles.

Shalom’s son and daughter described the group of about 30 protesters who showed up at the shop last Thursday, where police had to block demonstrators from entering the establishment.

“They really intensely protested and accosted all the visitors that came to our grand opening event,” Shalom’s son David told CBS LA.

“It was very scary,” his daughter Yael agreed. “There was a lot of people protesting outside wearing masks… and they threw a significant amount of feces at our windows.”

The Defend Boyle Heights (DBH) social justice warrior activist group highlighted Facebook posts in which Shalom, himself an immigrant, indicated support for President Trump’s immigration policies.

“We bring people from shithole countries because shithole Democrats need shithole votes so they can turn America into a shithole,” read one Facebook post shared by Shalom.

“I wish Democrats would fight as hard for Americans, as they do for illegals,” read another post shared on Shalom’s Facebook account.

After DBH’s post, Shalom says the Boyle Heights Chamber of Commerce cancelled a schedule appearance at his store’s grand opening, and proceeded to rescind his invitation to join the organization.

Chamber President Jennifer Lahoda stated Shalom’s ideals “are not in line with the values and objectives of the Boyle Heights Chamber of Commerce.”

“Boyle Heights thrives because of our diverse immigrant population — The Chamber will always celebrate and support this fact,” Lahoda said in a statement obtained by KCAL9. “We will not support anyone who chooses to conduct themselves in a hateful manner, especially toward members of our community.”

Despite the protests, CBS LA reports the shop was filled with people on Wednesday who supported Shalom’s right to his own political views.

“My name is ‘Shalom,’ and I love peace,” the business owner says.

Mr. Shalom did not respond to Infowars’ request for comment at time of publication.

Shalom released the following statement to EATER Los Angeles:

“I immigrated to this country 30 years ago and I am blessed and grateful to have been a part of the Boyle Heights and Downtown LA community ever since. Boyle Heights is my second home and it’s where I’ve started two businesses, including Asher Caffè & Lounge. Through my businesses, we have proudly created hundreds of jobs for the community. My staff and team members come from diverse backgrounds, and some of them are immigrants themselves. I consider many of them great friends and family, and I am humbled to work alongside my talented and diverse staff. I am proud to be an immigrant and wholeheartedly support hiring fellow immigrants. I believe that all people should be treated with humanity, dignity and respect – there is no hate tolerated at Asher Caffè & Lounge. It has always been my vision to create a communal space for Boyle Heights where family, friends and colleagues can come together over good food and to celebrate what makes our community so great. As a deeply involved member of the Boyle Heights community, Downtown LA and the surrounding areas, I support the Hollenbeck Community Police Station and the LAFD in any way I can. Asher Caffè & Lounge has always been proud to extend a 40% off discount to our hardworking law enforcement, fire departments, CHP and armed forces (army, navy, air force, marines, coast guard). I humbly support and donate to various organizations within Boyle Heights, such as local churches and schools. Please know that the doors to Asher Caffè & Lounge are open to all – everyone has and always will be welcomed.”

