Disney Accused of Putting Trump Wig on Hillary Animatronic

Disney was accused of quickly revamping a Hillary Clinton animatronic to look like President Trump after viewers noted its facial features matched Clinton’s.

Disney built the animatronic for its ‘Hall of Presidents’ exhibit at Walt Disney World, but just compare the animatronic to Clinton:

Either way it’s a failed replica . pic.twitter.com/7KE7vKD9Gn — ReveilleSoul 🐻 (@ReveilleSoul1) December 19, 2017

It’s plausible that Disney started work on the animatronic before the 2016 presidential election – and expected Clinton to win.

Ironically, the “Trump” animatronic is likely the closest we’ll ever get to seeing Madam President.

Regardless, the animatronic is such a poor replica of Trump that even left-wing NPR said it looks like Hillary.

All right, do you think @Disney had a Hillary animatronic made and tried to reform to @realDonaldTrump Retweet for Yes Like for No#ImWithHer #HillaryForPrison #MagicKingdom pic.twitter.com/eg9Xx0DzkA — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) December 19, 2017

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels

Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776

MORE Videos: Resistance News