Disney Casts Black Woman as "Ariel" in Upcoming Live-Action "Little Mermaid"

Disney has chosen black R&B singer Halle Bailey to play its iconic red-headed mermaid “Ariel” in its upcoming live-action remake of the 1989 classic.

Director Rob Marshall made the announcement Wednesday: “After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.”

Halle Bailey Set To Play Ariel In Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Remake https://t.co/JkIs1wxZKT pic.twitter.com/74CodMFeqW — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 3, 2019

The film marks the acting debut of Bailey, who quickly posted a dark-skinned version of Ariel to social media:

The film’s score will include songs from the original animated classic, but will feature new songs from composer Alan Menken and Hamilton composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has frequently spoken out against President Trump.

No release date has been set as the film is still in pre-production.

