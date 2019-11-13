Disney+ Slaps Trigger Warnings on ‘Dumbo,’ ‘Lady and the Tramp’ over ‘Outdated Cultural Depictions’

The new Disney+ streaming service has added social justice trigger warnings to some of its classic movie titles, telling subscribers that beloved Disney movies including Dumbo, Swiss Family Robinson, Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier, and the original Lady and the Tramp may contain “outdated cultural depictions.”

The generic trigger warnings appear in the plot synopses that users see on the Disney+ interface before clicking to play a title.

“This program is presented as originally created,” the warnings say. “It may contain outdated cultural depictions.”

The warnings appear to focus on titles that depict indigenous people, African Americans, Asians, and other minorities in ways that some now regard as stereotypical.

The original animated Dumbo, which was first released in 1941, features a supporting cast that includes a flock of black crows whose mannerisms and voices are now considered to be racist depictions of black Americans.

