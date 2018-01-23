Disney to Give Employees $1,000 Bonuses in Wake of Tax Reform

Walt Disney Co. said it will give employees a one-time cash bonus of $1,000, joining a growing list of companies handing out awards in the wake of federal tax reform.

About 125,000 U.S. employees will be eligible, the company said Tuesday in a statement, putting the cost at $125 million. Disney also plans to put $50 million into a fund to help hourly employees with tuition costs and plans to provide as much as $25 million annually for that purpose afterward.

A union leader late Tuesday accused the company of withholding bonuses for some theme-park workers as leverage in wage talks. Disney didn’t have an immediate comment on those claims. Citing federal law, Disney said earlier it will work with union representatives regarding potential distribution plans for employees currently working under existing union contracts.

