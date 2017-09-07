Disney Tumbles After Bob Iger Cuts Outlook

Image Credits: Michael Loccisano / Getty.

Once upon a time, Disney used to be the hedge fund world’s media darling.

Not today, however, when at the BofA Media Communications Conference in New York, Disney CEO Bob Iger slashed the company’s outlook and said earnings in 2017 will be “roughly in line” with last year, sending the stock tumbling as much as 3.9%.

The entertainment giant, which has been under pressure to improve profit at its TV business amid criticism it failed to anticipate the competitive threat posed by Netflix and overpaid for sports rights for its ESPN cable network, was expected to post EPS growth of 3.2%. It will be lucky to get 0.0%.

Not even Iger’s promise that the parks business is having a “tremendous” year, or his promise that fiscal year “will be stronger than 2017” did anything to dent the wholesale revulsion against Mickey Mouse.


