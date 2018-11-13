Disney World Bans Man Who Flashed Trump 2020 Sign

Image Credits: Dion Cini / FOX 35 WOFL.

A Disney World visitor has been banned for the second time after again displaying a banner advocating President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Image credit: Dion Cini / WOFL

The theme park issued a trespass notice to Dion Cini after he was pictured holding up a sign reading, “Trump 2020,” on the Splash Mountain ride.

“The ride picture reportedly came with a note from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office saying that Cini trespassed and his conduct is not welcomed on Disney property,” according to Fox 35 WOFL.

The trespass order, issued after Cini was escorted off the property, reportedly extends to “all Disney World properties, including theme parks, resorts and Disney Springs,” WOFL reports.

Cini had previously been banned by Disney after he displayed a large Trump 2020 banner in the park’s Magic Kingdom last September. The ban was rescinded, however, on the condition that Cini no longer displays signs that “incite crowds.”

RELATED: EPIC! TRUMP 2020 BANNER SHOCKS LIBERALS AT DISNEY WORLD

Claiming his signs did not “incite crowds,” Cini argues he should not have been banned, but says he will respect the park’s demand and obey the law.

Cini was also profiled in a CNN piece last August for triggering New York City leftists with a kayak flying a Trump 2020 flag.

“Sometimes you hear, ‘I hope you get hit by a boat, I hope you drown,’ from the top of their lungs, as loud as they can,” Cini told CNN, describing the Trump Derangement Syndrome he experiences while canoeing.

Cini says the hateful comments merely embolden his support for Trump.

“Of course I’m not gonna stop doing anything. Maybe I’ll get a bigger flag – a 20 foot flag. And a bigger boat.”

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Soros-Funded Groups Defended Brenda Snipes in Lawsuit Alleging Inaccurate Voter Rosters

Soros-Funded Groups Defended Brenda Snipes in Lawsuit Alleging Inaccurate Voter Rosters

U.S. News
Comments
Poll: Almost 50% of Americans Believe in Trump’s 2020 Reelection

Poll: Almost 50% of Americans Believe in Trump’s 2020 Reelection

U.S. News
Comments

Democrats Get Ready To Burn Down The House By Subpoenaing Trump Supporters

U.S. News
comments

Wildfire Claims Over 40 Lives

U.S. News
comments

Tucker On Election Legitimacy: Questioning An Election A Republican Wins Is ‘Patriotic’, Doing It If A Dem Wins Is ‘Wrong’

U.S. News
comments

Comments