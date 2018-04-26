Disrespectful migrants attack Swedish pensioners and hit elderly man in the face

Last Friday a fight between migrants and pensioners took place in the Swedish coastal town of Lysekil. Emerged video footage shows how one of the migrants swings at an elderly man in the face during the conflict.

It all started after a bunch of migrant youths were causing trouble outside a restaurant, Sverige Radio reports. The migrants knocked out the restaurant’s windows and attacked the elderly guests that confronted them.

The footage shows how the situation escalated and how an elderly man is hit in the face by a youngster that was calmed down.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Also insulting words like “hora” (hooker) can be heard in the video. “Do not film me if you want to keep your mobile”, says a Somali boy to the person holding the camera at the end of the video.

After the police arrived the situation calmed down. It’s unclear if anybody was arrested. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported