Genes within the placenta could signal a higher risk of schizophrenia, a new study shows.

During complicated pregnancies, such as high blood pressure, schizophrenia genes in the placenta are ‘turned on’ and they signal that the organ is under duress, according to researchers from the Lieber Institute for Brain Development in Maryland.

Previous studies have focused on how genes related to behavioral disorders directly alter prenatal brain development.

