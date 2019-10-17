Disturbance in The Force? President Trump May Be In Grave Danger

President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Dallas, Texas on Thursday night and many Americans are on edge as his political enemies continue to hurl veiled and not-so-veiled threats at him.

The reason the Dallas rally is being focused on is that during Tuesday’s Democratic debate, former Vice President Joe Biden said, “What I think is important is we focus on why it’s so important to remove this man from office…, before stuttering “on the 17th,” and changing the subject to George Washington.

The 17th is the date of Trump’s Dallas rally and Dallas, Texas is where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in what many still believe to have been a Deep State hit.

The rally is being held at the American Airlines Center which is less than one mile away from Dealey Plaza, the location of the Kennedy shooting.

Did @JoeBiden just say "It's so important we remove this man from office on the 17th?? Tomorrow @realDonaldTrump as @POTUS is doing a rally in Dallas. @SecretService @FBI and patriots better be ready. The deep state desperately wants to stop him. Code?pic.twitter.com/t5QjjdjuIE — K C Brown Storm Is Here! (@myguykb) October 16, 2019

Also, during a Tuesday press conference on the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi showed off a bracelet made out of “bullets in the color orange” before saying, “I told the president ‘we’re not going away.'”

Video clip of Pelosi explaining her bracelet of Bullets and Orange beads. "I told the President, 'We are not going away.'" 6/ pic.twitter.com/aCe9vUGuql — GitmoChannel (@GitmoChannel) October 16, 2019

Wednesday, after abruptly walking out of a meeting with President Trump, Nancy Pelosi said, “I pray for the president all the time and I tell him that. I pray for his safety and that of his family. Now we have to pray for his health…”

@SpeakerPelosi “We need to pray 4 his (Trump) health bcuz this was a very serious #meltdown on the part of the president.” I think that had something to do w today's vote on HJ Res 77! #BossDay Pelosi! @GOP @Lawrence @AC360 pic.twitter.com/5fLeeIupDX — Ms. Net (@NETRetired) October 17, 2019

Another Democrat candidate reiterated the importance of the left getting rid of Trump during Tuesday’s debate, stating, “We’ve got one shot to make Donald Trump a one-term president, and how we talk about each other in this debate actually really matters.”

Here's the @CoryBooker video: "We've got one shot to make Donald Trump a one-term president, and how we talk about each other in this debate actually really matters," he says in the @CNN/@NYTimes #DemDebate. pic.twitter.com/gd0NA9kWY3 — 10News WTSP (@10NewsWTSP) October 16, 2019

Politicians and Deep State operatives have been sending threatening messages to POTUS for years now, including this 2017 clip of Senator Chuck Schumer mentioning how “the intelligence community” has “six ways from Sunday at getting back” at Trump.

Another video from 2017 shows Phil Mudd, former deputy director to then-FBI Director Robert Mueller, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper the American government is going to kill Trump.

Mudd also asked when the “shadow government” is going to stand up and oppose Trump during a 2018 CNN segment.

In an undercover video released by Project Veritas on Thursday, a CNN supervisor was caught on tape wishing for Trump’s death.

“The only way this will go away is when he (Trump) dies. Hopefully soon,” the CNN employee fantasized.

BREAKING: Field Production Supervisor @CNN Gerald Sisnette: “The Only Way This Will Go Away is When He (Trump) Dies. Hopefully Soon.”#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/HxzfP6FOTc — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 17, 2019

In what is admittedly a stretch, some internet users claim this video of anti-Trump Republican Mitt Romney calling Trump “a phony and a fraud” has a subliminal message due to the Hinckley Institute backdrop.

The insinuation is that because John Hinckley Jr. shot Ronald Reagan, the Hinckley Institute background in the Romney video was a hidden threat.

Even Hollywood stars have openly threatened to kill President Trump such as Johnny Depp asking, “When’s the last time an actor assassinated a president?” or Madonna declaring she “Thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

