“Powdered human baby flesh” marketed as an aphrodisiac is still being smuggled from China to South Korea.

The abominable contraband is reportedly in high demand in both countries; moreover, customs officials narrowed down the pills’ sources to four cities in China.

“The investigative team acquired these capsules and ran DNA tests on it,” said an International Business Times reporter when the practice first appeared in 2012. “The test results reported that the pills were 99.7% human.”

“Tests also found hair and nail remnants in the pills.”

Cases like this illustrate the urgency to shut down abortion clinics due to the fact they operate as merchants for exporting baby remains – and the resulting black market incentivizes further murders of the unborn.