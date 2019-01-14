Disturbing Deep State Tech Takeover Rapidly Approaching

The tech giants recently announced in corporate documents the incremental clamping down of free speech is nearing its next inevitable Orwellian phase.

In a matter of months, United States citizens will essentially be monitored in real time like rats in a cage.

Meanwhile, the corporatocracy stamps out citizens, journalists, authors, reporters, bloggers, politicians, YouTubers and anyone else exercising free speech that Silicon Valley and its Deep State backers find harmful to their vision of complete and utter control.

