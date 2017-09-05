Disturbing 'More Dead Cops' banner hung on overpass

A banner in New York reading “More Dead Cops” provoked outrage and raised questions about the limitations of free speech.

The banner hung on an overpass in Albany, NY, Sunday for an unknown length of time. It was removed shortly after police received a call about it around 5:00 p.m.

“They were ignorant. They put the sign on the overpass, but it’s insignificant. The police are resilient,” said retired Troy Police Cpt. John Cooney.

Cooney says the legality of the incident is murky at best.

“Legality on this issue is an extremely difficult issue to ponder. There could be trespass issues; there could be unlawful use of property type of issues with the state and whoever has ownership and responsibility for the bridge. But the argument could be made that free speech, and we get to do what we want,” he said.

