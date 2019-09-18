Disturbing: Sandy Hook Org's Back-to-School Ad Depicts School Massacre

A new ad from the Sandy Hook Promise gun control group aims to shock parents into taking action against guns.

The new video from the 501c3 nonprofit, chaired by two parents whose children died at Sandy Hook, depicts elementary students showing off their new back-to-school gear, as a mass shooting breaks out.

“These new sneakers are just what I needed for the new year,” one boy says, out of breath as he runs down the hall away from the shooter.

“My parents got me this skateboard I wanted,” another child says, adding, “It’s pretty cool,” as he uses it to break open a window.

“These new socks, they can be a real lifesaver,” a girl tells the camera, taking one sock off to use as a tourniquet on a girl who was apparently shot.

While several prominent Democrats including Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) have promoted the ad, its political nature has evidently turned off many of the Sandy Hook families, with one relative saying Sandy Hook Promise doesn’t speak for him.