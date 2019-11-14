'Diversity Gaffe': Richard Branson Apologizes For Appearing In A Photo With White People

Richard Branson issued a public apology on Tuesday for appearing in a photograph with white people in South Africa.

“The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship is for all South Africans, but yesterday’s choice of a photo to go with my tweet clearly lacked diversity,” Branson tweeted. “Apologies. I hope you will take a look at my blog which does far better justice to the amazing work of the Centre and its team.”

For shame!

