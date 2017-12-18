Divorce Making Families 66% Bigger

Image Credits: Mike_fleming/Flickr.

This holiday season, many Americans may need a flow chart to figure how they’re all related.
What do you call, for example, your stepmother’s son’s live-in girlfriend’s 11-year-old son?

As family structures become more complicated, a new body of new research is attempting to quantify the trend. The proliferation of stepchildren, half-siblings, and other extended relationships has important implications for how American families function.

Almost a third of U.S. households headed by adults under age 55 have at least one stepparent, according to a recent analysis of survey data by University of Massachusetts Boston Professor Emily Wiemers and others. Similarly, the study found that, looking at couples over age 55 who have adult children, 33 percent have a stepchild.

These step-relationships can stretch both the size and definition of family—researchers included both married and unmarried co-habiting couples in the analysis. For Americans with grown children, counting stepchildren boosts the total number of adult kids by 66 percent, the study found.

Read more


Related Articles

‘Transgender,’ ‘Science-based’ Now Taboo Words at Health Agency

‘Transgender,’ ‘Science-based’ Now Taboo Words at Health Agency

Health
Comments
People Will Choose Legal Marijuana Over Alcohol, U.S. Study Shows

People Will Choose Legal Marijuana Over Alcohol, U.S. Study Shows

Health
Comments

Waiting Times For Canada’s Single-Payer Health Care System Hit Record High

Health
Comments

Survey: 36% of Obamacare Enrollees Without Subsidies Pay $1,000 Or More in Premiums

Health
Comments

Countering False Vaccine Safety Claims

Health
Comments

Comments