DJI: US Army Won't Say Why It Banned Our Drones, Products

Image Credits: Flickr, walterpro.

The U.S. Army ordered units to halt the use of DJI drones, it was revealed last week, but officials still won’t say why it banned the company’s products.

DJI told International Business Times it reached out to officials about the direction to discontinue the use of its drones, but the U.S. army did not respond to them.

“The US Army has not explained why it suddenly banned the use of DJI drones and components, what ‘cyber vulnerabilities’ it is concerned about, or whether it has also excluded drones made by other manufacturers,” DJI said.

In a letter obtained by sUAS News, the U.S. Army Research Lab and U.S. Navy found there were operational risks associated with DJI products. The memo cited a classified report, “DJI UAS Technology Threat and User Vulnerabilities,” and a U.S. Navy memo, “Operational Risks with Regards to DJI Family of Products.” Both references were dated May 2017, which suggests officials have been dealing with the issue for some time.

