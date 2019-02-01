DJT Jr. Savages Adam Schiff After Dem Conspiracy Theory Debunked

Image Credits: Bob Levey/Getty Images for Left/Right TV.

Donald Trump Jr. late Thursday laid into House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., after reports appeared to vindicate the younger Trump of Democratic suspicions that he made phone calls to President Trump around the time of the Trump Tower meeting with Russians in June 2016.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Senate investigators obtained phone records which appeared to show that Trump Jr. had actually spoken to two longtime Trump family friends – Brian France, the chief executive of Nascar, and the investor Howard Lorber, the New York Times reported, citing two people briefed on the matter.

Trump Jr. responded to the reports on Twitter, knocking Schiff.

Democrats are in full meltdown as President Trump has used his authority to stop a leftist coup from taking hold in the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.


