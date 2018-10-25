'DNA Force': The Hottest New Track Going Viral on the Interwebz

Image Credits: DJ Smokey / YouTube.

A hot new track is spreading quickly online, mixing sick beats with Infowars’ nutraceutical juggernaut DNA Force.

The song, aptly titled “DNA Force,” is the latest banger from DJ Smokey off of the album, “SQUIRTLE SAPPHIRES.”

Take a trip into the inner-workings of the human psyche as Alex Jones drops knowledge on telomeres and more.

With special appearances by Dr. Edward Group, these smooth jams may induce side effects such as an increased desire to chill and throw one back with the boys.

Make sure to head over to the Infowars store to learn just what all the hype is about. Go beyond DNA Force epicness with Infowars’ DNA Force Plus.

“With the same great formula to build on one of our most popular products ever, DNA Force Plus is the perfect formula to help you support optimal energy levels while adapting your body to handle the daily bombardment of toxins.”

By supporting our products, you also aid your wellbeing and the information war worldwide.

