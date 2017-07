They are the longest living vertebrate on Earth, with incredibly long lifespans of up 400 years.

And now researchers believe that Greenland sharks could hold the secret to long life in humans.

Scientists are mapping the DNA of the sharks in the search for ‘unique genes’ which could hold the secret to the shark’s longevity.

Researchers from the Arctic University of Norway have sequenced the DNA from Greenland sharks – some of which were alive in the Georgian era.

Read more