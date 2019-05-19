DNA tests reveal 30% of suspected fraudulent migrant families were unrelated

Image Credits: Maciej Luczniewski/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Some of the migrant families arrested at the southern border weren’t actually families.

In a pilot program, approximately 30% of rapid DNA tests of immigrant adults who were suspected of arriving at the southern border with children who weren’t theirs revealed the adults were not related to the children, an official involved in the system’s temporary rollout who asked to be anonymous in order to speak freely told the Washington Examiner Friday.

“There’s been some concern about, ‘Are they stepfathers or adopted fathers?'” the official said. “Those were not the case. In these cases, they are misrepresented as family members.”

In some incidents where Immigration and Customs Enforcement told the adults they would have to take a cheek swab to verify a relationship with a minor, several admitted the child was not related and did not take the DNA test, which was designed by a U.S. company.


Reports indicate that President Trump is about declare a national emergency in order to defend America’s borders. Alex explains why Trump is correct to do this because it’s his duty.

The pilot lasted a few days earlier this month and was used only in McAllen, Texas, and El Paso, Texas. ICE said the Department of Homeland Security would look at the results to determine if it will be part of its comprehensive solution to border issues. Homeland Security has not issued a public statement on its intentions going forward.

Read more


Related Articles

Not Just Florida: Border Patrol To Fly Thousands Of Illegal Migrants To San Diego

Not Just Florida: Border Patrol To Fly Thousands Of Illegal Migrants To San Diego

U.S. News
Comments
Candace Owens: Big Tech Trying to ‘Subvert a Mass Awakening’

Candace Owens: Big Tech Trying to ‘Subvert a Mass Awakening’

U.S. News
Comments

“Treason!” – Barr Finds “Government Power Was Used To Spy On American Citizens”

U.S. News
comments

Pete Buttigieg: Erasing Thomas Jefferson’s Name ‘Right Thing to Do’

U.S. News
comments

Pete Buttigieg: Christianity Has Extremist Factions, Just like Islam

U.S. News
comments

Comments