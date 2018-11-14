DNC CEO: "I Don't Know" How to Pay for "Medicare for All"

The CEO of the Democratic National Committee admitted that she does not know how to pay for the party’s celebrated “Medicare for all” policy.

After admitting ignorance, Seema Nanda immediately shifted the focus to Republicans going after Medicare and Medicaid while mentioning Trump causing ‘skyrocketing’ deficits.



“I don’t think we’re there yet,” she admitted. “I think what we saw with this Republican Party was an irresponsible tax cut and we saw an immediate pivot that they did towards, in statements by Mitch McConnell just shortly before the election, but statements they’ve been making all along, that they plan to go after Medicare, Social Security, Medicaid next.”

“It is this president that is causing skyrocketing deficits and now they plan on going after these core programs. So, your answer is ‘I don’t know – you know – how we’re going to get there’ but these are all big conversations that we need to be engaged in.”

She made the statement during Tuesday’s Yahoo Finance summit on “America’s Financial Future” in Washington D.C.

Interestingly, the interviewer’s follow-up question was if there was room for socialists in the Democratic party, to which Nanda replied:

“I think there is room for all sorts of Democrats in the Democratic Party.”

Correspondingly, Dem firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had similar insight in how to pay for “Medicare for all.”

.@Ocasio2018 hasn't thought deeply about any of the major issues she talks about. She just responds to questions about their feasibility with things like, "you just pay for it!" She's profoundly unprepared for the job she's about to get.

“People often say, ‘how are your going to pay for [Medicare for all]?’” She asked. “I find the question so puzzling because, how do you pay for something that’s more affordable? How do you pay for cheaper rent? You just pay for it!”