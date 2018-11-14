DNC CEO: "I Don't Know" How to Pay for "Medicare for All"

Image Credits: Tasos Katopodis / Stringer / Getty.

The CEO of the Democratic National Committee admitted that she does not know how to pay for the party’s celebrated “Medicare for all” policy.

After admitting ignorance, Seema Nanda immediately shifted the focus to Republicans going after Medicare and Medicaid while mentioning Trump causing ‘skyrocketing’ deficits.


“I don’t think we’re there yet,” she admitted. “I think what we saw with this Republican Party was an irresponsible tax cut and we saw an immediate pivot that they did towards, in statements by Mitch McConnell just shortly before the election, but statements they’ve been making all along, that they plan to go after Medicare, Social Security, Medicaid next.”

“It is this president that is causing skyrocketing deficits and now they plan on going after these core programs. So, your answer is ‘I don’t know – you know – how we’re going to get there’ but these are all big conversations that we need to be engaged in.”

She made the statement during Tuesday’s Yahoo Finance summit on “America’s Financial Future” in Washington D.C.

Interestingly, the interviewer’s follow-up question was if there was room for socialists in the Democratic party, to which Nanda replied:

“I think there is room for all sorts of Democrats in the Democratic Party.”

Correspondingly, Dem firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had similar insight in how to pay for “Medicare for all.”

“People often say, ‘how are your going to pay for [Medicare for all]?’” She asked. “I find the question so puzzling because, how do you pay for something that’s more affordable? How do you pay for cheaper rent? You just pay for it!”

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

CNN Still Lying About Acosta Touching White House Intern

CNN Still Lying About Acosta Touching White House Intern

U.S. News
Comments
Schumer: 'We Are Going to Fight...to Let Everybody Vote – Everybody'

Schumer: ‘We Are Going to Fight…to Let Everybody Vote – Everybody’

U.S. News
Comments

White House Shake-up Around The Corner

U.S. News
comments

Latest Crazy Leftist Conspiracy Theory: Trump Will Stage Military Coup To Stay In Power

U.S. News
comments

Death Toll Rises to 48 as Calif. Fire Rages On

U.S. News
comments

Comments