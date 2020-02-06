DNC Chair Calls for “Immediate” Recanvass of Iowa Caucus Vote

The DNC chair is demanding the immediate recanvassing of the Iowa caucus vote after the original count has so far only delivered partial results.

“Enough is enough,” said Tom Perez Thursday. “In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass.”

The Democratic Party is still reeling from Monday’s chaotic Iowa caucus vote that dragged on into Wednesday over complications with a smartphone app that failed to correctly tally the results.

Already, Nevada’s Democratic Party has opted out of using the app that was developed by the company Shadow Inc., which has major financial ties to billionaire globalist George Soros.

The failed event was also riddled with dubious coin tosses and a live on-air hangup on a poll worker who was trying to report results.

Officially, 97% of the caucus votes have been released, with Pete Buttigieg claiming a narrow “victory” over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).



Dr. Francis Boyle, who drafted the Biological Weapons Act, joins Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to expose the 2019 Wuhan coronavirus as an offensive biological warfare weapon that the World Health Organization (WHO) already knows about.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!