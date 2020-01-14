DNC Chair Flees When Asked About Bernie Campaign Staffer Planning Riots

Image Credits: Win McNamee / Staff / Getty.

DNC Chair Tom Perez flees from Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer when asked about Project Veritas’ bombshell video of a Bernie Sanders campaign staffer talking about gulags for Americans, burning cities, and attacking police if Bernie does not get the DNC nomination.

Twitter mirror:


Anderson Cooper, Will You Disavow Violent Terrorism In The Democratic Party? Look Who Came To Iowa!


Project Veritas has released new footage of Bernie Sanders’ campaign field organizer admitting that the ‘free education program’ is actually a ruse to initiate re-education camps on Americans.

