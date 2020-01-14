DNC Chair Flees When Asked About Bernie Campaign Staffer Planning Riots

DNC Chair Tom Perez flees from Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer when asked about Project Veritas’ bombshell video of a Bernie Sanders campaign staffer talking about gulags for Americans, burning cities, and attacking police if Bernie does not get the DNC nomination.

Twitter mirror:



DNC Chair Tom Perez flees from Infowars reporter @allidoisowen when asked about @Veritas video of Bernie campaign staff talking about Gulags for Americans, burning cities, and attacking police if Bernie does not get the DNC nomination. pic.twitter.com/e7cI8ElMY2 — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) January 14, 2020



Also check out: Anderson Cooper, Will You Disavow Violent Terrorism In The Democratic Party? Look Who Came To Iowa!





Project Veritas has released new footage of Bernie Sanders’ campaign field organizer admitting that the ‘free education program’ is actually a ruse to initiate re-education camps on Americans.

Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!