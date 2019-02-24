DNC Chair: GOP Labeling Dem Policies Socialist Because 'They’re Wrong On The Issues'

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez on Sunday pushed back against Republicans likening certain Democratic policies to socialism, and compared some hallmarks of President Trump’s time in office to “repressive socialist regimes.”

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Perez called the GOP’s use of socialism as an attack line “one of the oldest tricks in the playbook.”

He noted Republicans had levied similar criticisms of Social Security, a guaranteed minimum wage and the Affordable Care Act, among other policies.

“Why do they do that?” Perez said. “Because they’re wrong on the issues.”

Trump has wielded the socialist label in recent weeks as Democrats push progressive ideas such as the Green New Deal, and high-profile party members float raising tax rates to 70 percent on the wealthiest Americans.

