DNC Chair Perez: GOP's Closing Midterm Arguments 'Appeal To Racists'

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said the Republican Party’s closing argument in the midterm elections was “dog whistle politics,” which he maintained appealed “to racists.”

Perez said, “In 2013, Democrats and Republicans came together in the United States Senate around a bipartisan immigration reform bill that had tough enforcement measures and a tough, but fair pathway to citizenship.

It didn’t become law, because the Tea Party Republicans in the House killed it. We have a plan, and that’s what we have been fighting for.”

Read more