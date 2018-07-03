DNC Chair Tom Perez: Socialist Ocasio-Cortez ‘The Future of Our Party’

DNC Chairman Tom Perez acknowledged that 28-year-old socialist Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez represents “the future of the Democrat Party.”

In an interview on “The Bill Press Show” Tuesday, the Democratic National Committee head who replaced Debbie Wasserman Schultz – after a damning DNC email leak showed the party sabotaged Bernie Sanders – said his young daughters celebrated after news of Ocasio-Cortez’s primary victory in the 14th district of New York.

“I have three kids. Two of them are daughters — one just graduated college, one who is in college. And they were both texting me about their excitement over Alexandria because she really — she represents the future of our party,” said Perez.

The DNC chair’s sentiments will likely annoy House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who in the wake of Ocasio-Cortez’s victory last week snapped at a reporter for asking whether Democrat voters were craving fresh faces.

“They made a choice in one district. So let’s not get yourself carried away as an expert on demographics and the rest of that,” Pelosi said dressing down the reporter.

On Monday, Fox News released a list of Ocasio-Cortez’s platform talking points, including an “assault weapons ban” and abolishing ICE, to which she gleefully replied, “Pretty much!”