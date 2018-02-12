DNC Chair Won’t Say If There’s Room for Pro-Life Democrats in the Party

Image Credits: Maryland GovPics, Flickr.

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez refused to answer Sunday when asked if the Democratic Party had room for candidates who oppose abortion rights.

Perez said last year that support for abortion rights in Democratic candidates was “not negotiable,” part of a fierce debate within the party over whether pro-life Democrats could be part of its future.

That followed remarks he’d previously made about how Democrats shouldn’t “demand fealty on every issue,” drawing backlash from abortion rights groups.

