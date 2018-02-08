DNC Colluded With Yahoo News, Sparked Russiagate

Wikileaks Tweeted a link Wednesday exposing the DNC’s connection to the Yahoo writer who kicked off the Trump-Russia narrative.

Yahoo News writer Michael Isikoff and the DNC’s Alexandra Chalupa colluded to birth the article used to obtain a FISA warrant against the Trump campaign’s Carter Page.

Chalupa’s sister Andrea said on Twitter that Alexandra was the DNC’s top researcher on Trump/Russia and largely responsible for the entire witch-hunt.

Chalupa worked in the Bill Clinton White House and has been a DNC operative since 2004.

In a July 2017 interview, Lee Stranahan told Infowars Chalupa has been a vehement anti-Trumper since day one and is one of the most active people trying to derail his administration.

In the video below, Stranahan also predicted Chalupa would “become a household name” due to her ties to convicted serial bomber Brett Kimberlin and non-stop dedication to dismantling Trump’s presidency.

Isikoff has reason to go after Trump as well because of the fact that Matt Drudge is an open supporter of the President and Isikoff said he felt homicidal tendencies after Drudge scooped him on the bombshell Lewinsky story in the 90’s.

Despite his connection with the DNC and distaste for Trump, Isikoff claims he is surprised the article he wrote about Page was used to obtain a spy warrant against the former Trump campaign adviser.

“I have to say that this memo really astonished me.”

“Obviously the information that I got from Christopher Steele was information the FBI already had,” Isikoff continued, pretending not to understand why the agency would source him rather than the Dem-funded dossier.

To summarize, the FBI didn’t want to use the questionable, DNC-funded Fusion GPS Steele dossier, so the Dems leaked the info to Isikoff via Chalupa knowing the article would lead to a warrant and allow the FBI to spy on the Trump campaign.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, conservative commentator Mark Levin correctly said Hillary Clinton “paid for a warrant.”

In the video below, Lee Stranahan explains that Carter Page worked as an FBI UCE (undercover employee) for 3 years, spying on Russians before they lied to the FISA court saying they needed to spy on him in case he was a Russian spy.


