DNC Communications Director: Convention Must Happen Because ‘We Are Not Officially Nominating Joe Biden’

Image Credits: Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Xochitl Hinojosa, communications director for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), sparked confusion this week after stating during an appearance on Fox News that it is crucial for the party to hold its convention, because they are “not officially nominating Joe Biden in order to take Donald Trump.”

“There’s a real possibility the convention does not happen or it happens in a virtual sense. Is that correct as of today?” Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked.

“First of all, our convention has to happen, because we are not officially nominating Joe Biden in order to take Donald Trump,” Hinojosa replied. “So our convention is happening. There is business that has to happen”:

