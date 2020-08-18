DNC Disaster: Leftists Lament Cringeworthy Democrat National Convention Rollout

Image Credits: Handout/DNCC via Getty Images.

Liberal TV hosts, celebrities, journalists, and even politicians were not happy about Monday’s Democratic National Convention kickoff, panning it as a low-quality, boring and cringeworthy train wreck.

Late night talk show hosts like Jimmy Fallon and Trevor Noah lamented the convention’s virtual format and low-energy vibes.

“It was the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention, because nothing quite fires up Americans more like long speeches over Zoom,” Fallon said Monday night.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson took a jab at the DNC, noting she “wanted to like it.”

Left-wing journalists also complained on social media about the convention’s low-quality production, lack of concrete policy stances, and unlikability of speakers like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Rolling Stone writer Matt Taibbi predicted the left’s played-out talking points of the evening, creating a bingo drinking game based on all the typical phrases they use like “Soul of America”, “existential threat”, and “Russia.”

Perhaps the most cringeworthy moment came at the end of the event, when actor Billy Porter and musician Stephen Stills performed a bizarre “virtual performance” of the protest song “For What It’s Worth.”

“The moment Trump won re-election,” said Kyle Kulinski of left-wing talk radio show Secular Talk.

Twitter: 

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/WhiteIsTheFury/posts

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Owen Shroyer reacts to Cardi B’s Interview with Joe Biden and draws parallels to a popular kids cartoon character.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

California Set to Pass Nation's First Wealth Tax

California Set to Pass Nation’s First Wealth Tax

Government
Comments
Watch: President Trump Warns That Joe Biden A "Puppet" Of The Radical Left

Watch: President Trump Warns That Joe Biden A “Puppet” Of The Radical Left

Government
Comments

Unpacking Fact From Fiction Behind the USPS Drama

Government
comments

Pelosi Calls Back House to Vote on Postal Service

Government
comments

Report: Many More Indictments Expected In Durham’s Obamagate Investigation

Government
comments

Comments