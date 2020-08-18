DNC Disaster: Leftists Lament Cringeworthy Democrat National Convention Rollout

Liberal TV hosts, celebrities, journalists, and even politicians were not happy about Monday’s Democratic National Convention kickoff, panning it as a low-quality, boring and cringeworthy train wreck.

Late night talk show hosts like Jimmy Fallon and Trevor Noah lamented the convention’s virtual format and low-energy vibes.

“It was the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention, because nothing quite fires up Americans more like long speeches over Zoom,” Fallon said Monday night.



The first National Convention to also feel like a PBS pledge drive. #DNC2020 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) August 18, 2020

“Michelle Obama spoke at the Democratic National Convention. You put her on the first night?! That’s like starting Coachella with Beyoncé. You want everyone to stick around for the rest, right?!” https://t.co/Eucz1mbtO1 — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) August 18, 2020

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson took a jab at the DNC, noting she “wanted to like it.”

I wanted to like it. I really did, I promise I did. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 18, 2020

Left-wing journalists also complained on social media about the convention’s low-quality production, lack of concrete policy stances, and unlikability of speakers like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Someone please talk me off the ledge. I want to win, and the first 22 minutes of this DNC…I'm scared. Can someone tell me how great this is or something? — David Pakman (@dpakman) August 18, 2020

The cheesy videos that used to be the space fillers in the convention have become the convention. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) August 18, 2020

Imagine having all the awesome creative talent of Hollywood and the entertainment industry at your fingertips and nonetheless this is the convention you produce — David Sirota (@davidsirota) August 18, 2020

not a policy in sight just vibes — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) August 18, 2020

The #DemocraticConvention has a bunch of ppl talking about racism with a lot of "we-feel-your-pain-isms."

But nobody is talking about what to DO about the epidemic of violent Anti-Black Racism, & no one is talking about giving tangibles to Foundational Black Americans.#NoVote — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) August 18, 2020

gretchen whitmer has such disaster movie president energy — Tanya Sichynsky (@tanyasic) August 18, 2020

Has Tina Fey done a Gretchen Whitmer impression yet? — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 18, 2020

This convention so far makes me think the Democrats are the party ready to lead America into the '80s. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) August 18, 2020

Rolling Stone writer Matt Taibbi predicted the left’s played-out talking points of the evening, creating a bingo drinking game based on all the typical phrases they use like “Soul of America”, “existential threat”, and “Russia.”

The rules for tonight's DNC drinking game, as well as the bingo card: https://t.co/vB8sA1VsbJ pic.twitter.com/AHCReSTKJ2 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) August 18, 2020

Perhaps the most cringeworthy moment came at the end of the event, when actor Billy Porter and musician Stephen Stills performed a bizarre “virtual performance” of the protest song “For What It’s Worth.”

“The moment Trump won re-election,” said Kyle Kulinski of left-wing talk radio show Secular Talk.

The moment Trump won re-election pic.twitter.com/nEuUp8F0zp — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) August 18, 2020

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/WhiteIsTheFury/posts

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Owen Shroyer reacts to Cardi B’s Interview with Joe Biden and draws parallels to a popular kids cartoon character.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!