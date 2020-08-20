DNC "Impactful Community Leader" A Convicted Rapist, Murderer

The Democratic National Convention invited a woman convicted of kidnapping, raping, torturing and murdering a man in the 1980s to speak to their constituents as an “impactful community leader.”

The Dem convention website brags, “Tonight, the 2020 Democratic National Convention was officially called to order with some of America’s most impactful community leaders reading the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution, in a new video titled ‘We the People.’”

One of the “impactful community leaders” who spoke on behalf of the Democratic Party on Monday was Donna Hylton.

Watch Hilton’s appearance in the DNC “We the People” video below:



Before starring in an advertisement for the Democratic Party, Hylton was convicted for the 1986 kidnapping, rape, torture, and murder of a 62-year-old Long Island real estate broker Thomas Vigliarolo.

According to The American Thinker, “Donna Hylton and her gang of prostitutes had drugged real estate broker Thomas Vigliarolo, brought him to their Harlem apartment, and subjected him to a three week torture session which included starvation, beatings, burnings, and various forms of sexual torture leading to a gruesome murder. Hylton had raped Vigliarolo with a three-foot metal rod, later laughing it off, quipping ‘he was a homo anyway.’”

The group demanded a ransom from one of Vigliarolo’s friends, and Hylton planned on spending her money on photos to help launch her modeling career.

However, the delinquents were caught and she served 26 years in prison for the gruesome crime before being released in 2012.

Soon after being set free, Donna became a Democrat activist and joined the Coalition for Women Prisoners.

Besides the 2020 DNC appearance, Hylton was also a featured speaker at the 2017 Women’s March and was once interviewed by China’s propaganda network CGTN.

She went on CGTN to claim minorities are discriminated against, saying, “The majority of prisons and jail are crowded with black and brown women because of their dehumanization. We are criminalized for our color; we are criminalized and sexualized.”

The DNC cameo may have only been a stepping stone for Hylton as her biography A Little Piece Of Light is now set to be adapted into a Hollywood film starring Rosario Dawson.

Why does the left have an infatuation with promoting the most degenerate individuals possible?

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!