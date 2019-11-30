DNC Official: ‘Why Does Tucker Carlson Still Have a Job’ on Fox News?

Fox News host Tucker Carlson must be striking a nerve in the Democrat Party, because a Democratic National Committee official joined Fox News to lambast the network for continuing to let him on air.

Appearing on America’s Newsroom on Tuesday, DNC vice chair Michael Blake tore into Fox News over Carlon’s analysis that Michelle Obama is the only figure who can unite the Democrats.

“She is not running. The core question is why the hell does Tucker Carlson still have a job here in the first place?” Blake asked host Bill Hemmer. “The reality is this is someone who said white supremacy is a hoax. Why does Fox still allow him to be here in the first place?”

Hemmer then asked Blake, “Do you think Michelle Obama will get in the race?”

Blake dismissed Hemmer’s question and quickly pivoted back to Carlson.

“Not going to happen. He shouldn’t be on here at all,” Blake responded.

Hemmer pushed back: “We get it. We didn’t bring you on to talk about Tucker Carlson, we brought you on to talk about the Democratic field. Are you happy with what you see in these candidates?”

Blake then said he was delighted by the Democrat field of 2020 candidates, predicting that any one of them could defeat Trump.

“Absolutely. Each are defeating Donald Trump. Absolutely,” Blake responded, “because I see each of them are defeating Donald Trump, and the reality is we’re in a space where people can continue to ignore his failed promises. That’s where we’re missing the boat. The reason why we are very confident that next November a Democrat is going to win is that we’re talking about jobs, we’re talking about health care, we’re talking about education.”

h/t Newsbusters

