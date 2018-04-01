DNC Vice Chair Calls For Repeal of Second Amendment

It was Wednesday that CNN’s Chris Cuomo called it “a lot of bunk” that anyone was calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment, despite former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens calling for exactly that in The New York Times just the day before.

Plenty of people retweeted Stevens’ op-ed, including Louisiana Democratic Party Chairwoman and state Senator Karen Carpenter Peterson, who serves as the vice chair of civic engagement and voter participation for the Democratic National Committee:

Considering that “no one” is calling for a repeal of the Second Amendment, we sure are hearing a lot of people arguing for the repeal of the Second Amendment.

