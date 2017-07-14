DOBBS: Deep State Trying to Destroy President Trump, Break Will of American People

Lou Dobbs warned millions of Sean Hannity viewers that the deep state, coupled with the radical left and MSM, are carrying out a coup against President Trump and the American people, and that immediate action must be taken in response.

“This is an effort to subvert the administration of President Donald Trump – it is nothing less,” Dobbs said. “It is an effort by the deep state to roll over a duly elected president and a legitimate government, and to break the will of the American people.”

Dobbs asserted that the conventional political axis upon which Americans have become accustomed to operating has shifted as the radical left have openly declared war on the Western values of democracy, national sovereignty and the rule of law.

“This is no longer about Republicans and Democrats, conservatives and liberals,” he said. “This is about a full-on assault by the left and the Democratic Party to absolutely carry out a coup d’etat against President Trump, aided by the left wing media.”

He went on to condemn the absurdity of the baseless Russian witch hunt against Trump, while blatant connections between the Clinton Foundation and Barack Obama’s State Department and Russia have been covered up and ignored.

Hannity addressed the tidal wave of leaks pouring from the Trump administration, calling for a “purge” of entrenched establishment operatives who are sabotaging implementation of the Trump agenda, as mandated by the American voters.

“We’ve had 125 deep state leaks in 126 days – every one of them, I would say, needs to be investigated for being a felony,” said Hannity. “I think the only way this works is that the deep state gets purged… Obama holdovers get purged – that still has not happened.”

“The laws of the country that apply to every American watching this need to apply to Hillary, need to apply to Comey, need to apply to Attorney General Lynch, and anyone else who leaked information within the deep state.”

“If we don’t hold them accountable, then it never stops,” he concluded.

Agreeing with Hannity, Dobbs asked, “Where is Attorney General Jeff Sessions? This is a time for the Attorney General to say, ‘This is not going to be tolerated, and this is what is going to occur: We’re opening investigations in the Clinton Foundation, into Uranium One and 20% of uranium production that was transferred ultimately to the Russians’ – that’s collusion.”

Dobbs was echoing the sentiments of Infowars host, Roger Stone, who appeared on the Alex Jones broadcast yesterday, calling upon a seemingly absent Attorney General Jeff Sessions to begin prosecuting criminal government agents and former officials.

“I’m really disappointed in Jeff Sessions,” said Stone. “I think he’s a good man… but he is a veteran former state attorney general – he understands the law. The violations by Obama and his inner circle of our civil liberties are… certainly more serious than the ‘Russian collusion’ delusion that the Democrats seem to be committed to.”

“You do not win on defense. It is time to get on offense and start locking some of these people up.”

Mr. Stone is the target of a new lawsuit filed by former Obama administration lawyers “alleging that Stone and the Trump campaign somehow conspired with Russia to have their personal information exposed in the trove of Democratic emails and files released by WikiLeaks last year,” as Infowars reported earlier this week.

