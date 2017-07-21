DOBBS: Time to Fire Mueller, Purge DOJ, Investigate DC Swamp as Promised

Lou Dobbs and guest Gregg Jarrett urged President Trump to take aggressive counter-measures in the midst of a witch hunt that seems to be spiraling out of control with rogue investigators unrestrained by a flailing DOJ under Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“I personally believe it’s time for President Trump to get rid of [Deputy AG Rod] Rosenstein, and get rid of [special investigator Robert] Mueller, clear out the Obama leftovers in the Department of Justice, and appoint officials to investigate the real corruption and toxic collusion in the D.C. swamp,” declared Dobbs during his monologue. “As Deputy AG Rosenstein said, ‘It’s time to do the right thing’ – it’s past time.”

Dobbs, who has been a staunch supporter of the president throughout his candidacy and first six months in office, denounced the blatant conflicts of interest infesting the ‘Trump-Russia election collusion’ conspiracy theory being investigated by Mueller and his team of Democrat operatives, noting, “Nearly half of them gave money to Hillary Clinton or to President Obama.”

“Mueller was interviewed to replace Comey as FBI director, a man he’s known since at least 2003 – President Trump turned down Mueller to have that job,” he explained. “The men have been described as ‘brothers-in-arms’.”

#COMEY & #Mueller were brothers in arms in famous 2004 standoff over domestic surveillance. Cagey choice by DAG Rosenstein. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 17, 2017

“Comey and Mueller were brothers in arms in famous 2004 standoff over domestic surveillance,” tweeted CNN correspondent Jim Sciutto in May. “Cagey choice by DAG Rosenstein.”

Rosenstein has overseen the probe since AG Sessions recused himself in March under pressure from Democrats – a decision for which the President has recently expressed disappointment and perhaps a modicum of betrayal.

“Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the president,” he told the New York Times. “Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else.”

Dobbs accused Rosenstein of being in “complete denial” of the “massive conflicts of interest which surround him,” before rolling footage of Rosenstein offering meaningless platitudes about his decision to appoint Mueller and his faith in Mueller’s “reputation” and “integrity.”

In a follow-up discussion with guest and fellow Fox News host, Gregg Jarrett, Dobbs called Sessions’ DOJ the “most politicized Justice Department in the history of this country.”

“My god – it looks like a gentlemen’s club right now,” he exclaimed. “It’s sickening to watch the inactivity, the passivity – they’re innervated, unfocused, seemingly utterly unmotivated, and don’t have targets.”

“On the campaign trail, the President repeatedly promised that he would have his attorney general appoint a special prosecutor to reopen the Clinton investigation, into not just the email controversy, but the potential pay-to-play – it hasn’t happened,” responded Jarrett. “Instead, what you have is – according to the President – an attorney general that he appointed who immediately sandbagged him and recused himself, which then resulted in Robert Mueller eventually being appointed as special counsel, who has a glaring, blatant conflict of interest.”

“Not only does Robert Mueller have a disqualifying conflict of interest that’s mandatory under the special counsel law, but you’ve got Rod Rosenstein as the one who engineered the firing of James Comey, and Mueller, who’s investigating that firing, is supposed to report to the man who engineered the firing? That’s a conflict of interest.”

“You can’t make this stuff up – there are so many conflicts,” Jarrett continued. “The President made it clear last night: He’s going to start making a very public case about these conflicts of interest, and that there ought to be people who are fair and unbiased heading up this investigation – not people who are just the opposite.”

