A doctor has invented acid-proof make-up after being inspired by acid attack victim and eliminated Strictly Come Dancing contestant, Katie Piper.

Dr. Almas Ahmed, 32, says she has spent the last decade designing a chemical which can be used in cosmetics to protect wearers from acid burns.

She claims the compound known as ‘Acarrier’ has been developed so it will not react with any corrosive substances like acid.

