Doctor: LA Public Health in 'Complete Breakdown'

The public health situation in the nation’s second-largest city is in “a complete breakdown,” Dr. Drew Pinsky said Thursday night on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“We have a complete breakdown of the basic needs of civilization in Los Angeles right now,” Pinsky told host Laura Ingraham. “We have the three prongs of airborne disease, tuberculosis is exploding, (and) rodent-borne. We are one of the only cities in the country that doesn’t have a rodent control program, and sanitation has broken down.”

Pinsky’s comments followed news that Los Angeles police officer had contracted typhoid fever, a rare and life-threatening illness that fewer than 350 Americans contract each year.

