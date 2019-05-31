Doctor: LA Public Health in 'Complete Breakdown'

Image Credits: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images.

The public health situation in the nation’s second-largest city is in “a complete breakdown,” Dr. Drew Pinsky said Thursday night on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“We have a complete breakdown of the basic needs of civilization in Los Angeles right now,” Pinsky told host Laura Ingraham. “We have the three prongs of airborne disease, tuberculosis is exploding, (and) rodent-borne. We are one of the only cities in the country that doesn’t have a rodent control program, and sanitation has broken down.”

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Pinsky’s comments followed news that Los Angeles police officer had contracted typhoid fever, a rare and life-threatening illness that fewer than 350 Americans contract each year.

Read more


Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has claimed that cauliflower being grown in community gardens is “colonial.”


Related Articles

Group Invites White Women To Voluntarily Attend Race Shaming Dinners

Group Invites White Women To Voluntarily Attend Race Shaming Dinners

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Gives Commencement Address At Air Force Academy, Shakes Hands With And Salutes Every Graduate

Trump Gives Commencement Address At Air Force Academy, Shakes Hands With And Salutes Every Graduate

U.S. News
Comments

Border Patrol Agent: We Need Babysitters For Migrant Children

U.S. News
comments

With Kushner Overseas, Trump Unveils Tariffs On Mexico In Bid to Stop Illegal Invasion

U.S. News
comments

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton to Launch ‘Feminist Production Company’

U.S. News
comments

Comments