Doctor Tells Snowflake Leftist: "Bullshit - I Was in Vietnam - You Do Not Have PTSD"

A doctor allegedly told a leftist who claimed to have PTSD as a result of his anti-fascist activism, “Bullshit – I was in Vietnam – you do not have PTSD.”

In a lengthy Facebook post, Jason Charter said he visited Shady Grove Orthopaedics for a consultation about a sprain.

During a conversation with Dr. Jeffrey F. Witte, Charter claimed that he had developed post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of his “anti-fascist activism and the events surrounding Charlottesville.”

Charter claims that the doctor responded by telling him, “Bullshit – I was in Vietnam – you do not have PTSD,” prompting Charter to assert that Witte was “in no position to diagnose PTSD.”

After he was denied access to speak to a supervisor, Charter then claims that the doctor expressed a wish that he had been murdered by white supremacists at Charlottesville.

“At this point my partner, who I love more than anything in the world, began to scold Dr. Witte while I began to cry because of my PTSD,” writes Charter.

Charter then listed phone numbers for Shady Grove Orthopaedics and Dr. Witte’s personal number in an apparent attempt to whip up mob outrage against him.

The practice’s Google review page has since been deluged with bad reviews and complaints from angry leftists.

Whether Charter really has PTSD over his hurt feelings and whether Dr. Witte – a Vietnam vet – has the authority to make a judgment about it remains a mystery.

